Energy India's gas demand at inflection point, to rise by 66% in 5 years Updated : February 28, 2020 12:01 AM IST Gas demand is expected to rise from 148 million standard cubic meters per day in 2018-19 to 250 mmscmd by FY25, Elara Securities said in a report. Another 35 mmscmd is to come from the power sector and 15 mmscmd from fertilizer plants. LNG delivered cargo prices in western India have hit an all-time low of about $2.5 per million British thermal unit, a rate which should propel consumption.