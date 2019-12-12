#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Energy
Energy

India's fuel demand growth hits 23-month high in November

Updated : December 12, 2019 07:37 AM IST

Diesel consumption, which accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel demand, reversed the declining trend of the previous three months and rose by 8.8 percent to 7.55 million tonnes in November from a year earlier.
Although fuel consumption normally reflects industrial activity in India, industry officials linked the annual increase in November to a low base last year, when sales of the fuel plunged during the month due to the late falling of festivals.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 12 percent higher, while fuel oil use dipped 2 percent in November, the data showed.
India's fuel demand growth hits 23-month high in November
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

NASA chief gets latest look at new moon rocket

NASA chief gets latest look at new moon rocket

Adani Transmission to sell 25.1% stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai for Rs 3,200 crore to Qatar Investment Authority

Adani Transmission to sell 25.1% stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai for Rs 3,200 crore to Qatar Investment Authority

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV