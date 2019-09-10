#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
India's energy demand to grow by 4.2%: Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Updated : September 10, 2019 08:24 PM IST

Pradhan said the per capita energy consumption of the country with 1.3 billion people is lower than the global average.
The minister said India is jumping from BS-VI emission compliant fuel to BS-VI fuel by April 2020. This is theÂ equivalent of EURO-VI standards.
