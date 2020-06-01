  • SENSEX
India's electricity generation falls 14.3% in May

Updated : June 01, 2020 02:39 PM IST

Overall electricity generation fell 14.3 percent in May, a Reuters analysis of provisional government data showed, compared with a decline of 24 percent in April.
Despite higher consumption by residential consumers, power use was lower as many industries and commercial establishments - which account for over half of India's annual consumption - were shut or not operating at full capacity.
