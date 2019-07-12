India's diesel demand set for detour as drivers switch to gasoline
Updated : July 12, 2019 12:52 PM IST
A slowdown in demand growth in India -- one of Asia's biggest diesel guzzlers -- could add to a persistent glut of diesel in the region, fuelled in part by strong exports from China, and put pressure on regional refining profit margins.
Transportation has historically accounted for two-thirds of India's diesel use, but a steady decline in diesel's discount to gasoline has seen sales of diesel-powered cars fall to a record low share of total sales, according to industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
