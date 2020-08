India's crude steel output fell 24.6 percent to 7.150 million tonnes (MT) during July 2020, according to global body worldsteel. The country had produced 9.485 MT crude steel during the same month in 2019, World Steel Association (worldsteel) said in its latest report.

Global steel production also registered a fall during the month under review, the data showed. "World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the worldsteel was 152.694 MT in July 2020, a 2.5 percent decrease compared to 156.679 MT in July 2019.

"Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month's figures are estimates that may be revised with next month's production update," it said. According to worldsteel data, China registered a 9.1 percent year-on-year growth in its steel output at 93.359 MT during July 2020.

The United States produced 5.241 MT of crude steel in July 2020, registering a fall of 29.4 percent compared to 7.419 MT output in July 2019. Japan produced 6.049 MT of crude steel in July 2020, down 27.9 percent from 8.387 MT in July 2019. South Korea's steel production for the month stood at 5.526 MT, down 8.3 percent compared to 6.026 MT in July 2019.