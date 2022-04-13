0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

India's coal production up 8.5% in FY22: Pralhad Joshi

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

The increase in coal production is much-needed good news amid reports of shortages due to soaring demand for electricity in the summer season.

India's coal production up 8.5% in FY22: Pralhad Joshi

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on April 13 said the country's coal production grew 8.5 percent to a record 777.23 million tonnes (MT) in FY22. The statement assumes significance amid reports of coal shortages due to rising demand for electricity with the onset of summer season.

In the previous fiscal, India's coal sector achieved a record production of 777.23 MT as compared to 716 MT in FY21, registering a growth of 8.5 percent, Joshi said in a statement.

The country's coal despatch also increased by 18.43 percent to 818.04 MT during the last fiscal as against 690.71 MT in 2020-21. Addressing a meeting of the Standing Committee on Safety in Coal Mines, Joshi reiterated that safety of coal miners is a “top priority.”

He also advised all coal companies to ensure that there is no dearth of funds for ensuring safety measures. In October last year, many states complained about shortage of coal for power plants and some of them also faced electricity outages for several hours a day.

First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Xiaomi Global VP Manu Jain appears before ED in FEMA case

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More