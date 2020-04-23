Indian refineries scale back output as virus chokes demand
Updated : April 23, 2020 08:24 AM IST
Indian state retailers sold 50 percent less refined fuel in the first two weeks of April than the same period a year ago as the lockdown hit transportation and industrial activity, industry sources said last week.
