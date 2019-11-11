Energy
Indian Oil's Panipat ethanol plant gets environment ministry's nod
Updated : November 11, 2019 07:48 AM IST
The Union environment ministry has given its clearance to Indian Oil Corporation for setting up a 2G ethanol plant in Panipat, it was announced on Sunday.
The ethanol project at the Panipat refinery is being set up a cost of Rs 909 crore.
This project envisages production of 100 kilo litre ethanol a day from multi-feedstock lignocelluloses using indigenous technology.
