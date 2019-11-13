Commodities
Indian Oil in talks with Rosneft to import Russian oil
Updated : November 13, 2019 12:18 PM IST
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said late on Monday that India is open to importing oil from Russia.
India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in about 60 percent of its overall crude needs from the middle-eastern countries.
