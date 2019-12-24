Indian November imports of Latin American oil slump to 20-month low
Updated : December 24, 2019 07:51 AM IST
India, the world's third largest oil consumer, bought about 390,400 barrels per day (bpd) of Latin American oil during November, or 9.1 percent of the country's total imports, down from 12 percent in October.
India's overall imports from the United States, Canada, and Africa also declined from October, the data showed.
Middle Eastern oil accounted for 68 percent of India's imports in November, up from 57 percent in October, the data showed, with Saudi Arabia regaining its status as top supplier a month after losing it to Iraq.
