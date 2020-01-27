India wants to delink Qatar gas supply deals from crude; Qatar says no
Updated : January 27, 2020 05:39 PM IST
India in 1999 signed a long-term LNG deal with Qatar for supplies from 2004, with volumes gradually rising to 7.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).
India is a leading buyer of Qatari LNG.
Qatar is the world's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and wants to boost its production.
