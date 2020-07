Amid India-China border tension, power minister RK Singh on Friday said that India needed to bring tariff barriers for imported power equipment, as it posed security threats to the power system in the country.

This comes on the back of restricting imports from China and increased focus on local sourcing in a bid to become self-reliant.

“We have decided not to buy any power equipment from china, we are going to release a list of prior reference countries which will include China and Pakistan. The government will not give any permission for imports from prior reference countries. Import from any other country will be inspected under stringent norms because the power system is a sensitive system,” said Singh.

“The power system is vulnerable to cyberattacks because of trojan and malware, this can lead to power shutdown, and then communication lines will be impacted and lead to a database crash, manufacturing, defence industries, etc. Most of the equipment imported are made in India. I urge even states to not use power equipment which is made in China.”

India imported power equipment worth Rs 71,000 crore in FY19, and about Rs 21,000 crore worth equipment alone was imported from China.

And the restriction on equipment import does not stop at the power sector. The minister reiterated that India intended to bring 25 percent basic customs duty immediately on import of solar modules and cells and gradually increase it to 40 percent.