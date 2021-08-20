India to prepay for electricity with smart meters by 2025

The Power Ministry on August 20 notified revised timelines for the replacement of existing electricity meters with prepaid smart meters.

Urban areas with more than 15 percent electricity supply losses and other areas with more than 25 percent of supply losses in FY20 will now have to install prepaid smart meters by 2023 , and by 2025 pan India.

This move comes on the back of power distribution companies incurring losses year after year on account of supply losses, billing, and collection from consumers. All India electricity supply losses stand at 21.83 percent in FY20 and the gap of electricity supply and revenue realisation in FY20 was at 28 paise per unit.

“We view this development as very positive and sine qua non for the 21st-century distribution network. The government first rolled out the discom reform scheme with smart metering with a budget of Rs 1.5 lakh crore and now has made it compulsory. It is potentially the most serious reform undertaken by the Central Government in the distribution sector” said Mohit Kumar, Senior Vice President, DAM capital.

The government in June unveiled a Rs 3.03 lakh crore discom reform scheme, based on reforms undertaken by power distribution companies , accompanied by results in the next five years. The outlay for smart metering under the discom reform scheme is Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Some discoms that have piloted smart metering projects have had concerns on the practical implementation of the prepaid meters, including unsettling of a settled mechanism that may rattle the system.

“The prepaid smart meter timeline will bring down losses by way of meter cash cycle shortening, less enforcement on billing and revenue collection and even provide discoms with granular details on electricity consumption trend that will help in demand-side management. Given the fact that smart metering is yet to pick up in India, complete transition to another system will be a costly affair as meter reading technology lasts long but communication modules are something that change with technology,” a private power discom told CNBC-TV18.

About 20 lakh smart meters have been installed by various state discoms and about 15.7 lakh smart meters are installed by EESL in states like Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, NDMC-Delhi, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

“This is a very good step - we are already doing our bit and will ensure our timelines are met,” said Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairman of EESL group.