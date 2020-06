Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first-ever coal auction for commercial mining, ending the monopoly of Coal India in a bid to curb import dependence despite having the fourth-largest reserves in the world. The Ministry of coal will offer 41 coal blocks in the first auction, which will include 37 fully explored blocks, 4 coking coal which is required for the steel sector.

"The government has taken an important decision to open up the coal and mining sector to competition, capital, and technology. To make India self-reliant in the energy sector, a major step is being taken today. Those products that we import now, we will be the major exporters of them in the near future. If India is one of the largest coal producers in the world, then why can't we become the largest exporter. Reforms done will have a positive impact on power, steel, fertilizer, aluminum, cement, etc. Reforms done in the mineral sector recently along with coal mining reforms has led to the strengthening of other sectors. This auction process for commercial coal mines is a win-win situation for all. With the coal auction process, states will earn extra revenue. Eastern and Central India will benefit a lot from this reform. Regions rich in coal and minerals will progress due to these reforms" said the Prime Minister at the launch event.

India imported 251 million tonnes (MT) of coal in FY20 worth Rs 1,58,685 crore and plans to substitute 135 MT with the opening of the coal sector.

"I distinctly remember when he once told me that it is understandable if India imports crude oil, but to import coal is equivalent to committing a sin for a country that has the 5th largest reserve of this resource! Taking his advice as our mantra we in the ministry have been working hard to realise his vision," said Pralhad Joshi, Minister for Coal & Mines.

The coal blocks were earlier auctioned on a fixed rate per tonne, the commercial mining auction will be based on a revenue-sharing model to enhance coal production. The upfront amount of payment and performance and bid security have also been reduced and rationalised for higher participation from the bidders. Under commercial mining, there will be no restriction on sale of coal for the private companies. Successful bidders will also be incentivised by rebate in revenue share if it succeeds in the early operation of coal blocks.

"Opening up of the coal sector will create a major infrastructure of rails and roads, which will again lead to major investments. The majority of coal blocks are in backward areas which will create massive jobs for the local people. The Government is nowadays not revenue minded but production minded" said Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta.

Mining sector contribution to India’s GDP is only 2 percent compared to Australia, Canada, Peru, Chile where the contribution from mining is 6 percent - 10 percent of the GDP.

"India has the largest coal reserves and many other minerals but contributes less than 2 percent to the GDP. Reforms like commercial mining will help contribute 5 percent to GDP. The opening up of the coal sector will fulfill self-reliance and help reduce imports significantly. I would like to suggest the government to consider the concept for coal trading exchange like the power sector" said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.