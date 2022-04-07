India to invite bids for 2GW offshore wind energy projects soon: RK Singh

Power Minister RK Singh on Thursday said India will soon invite bids for 2,000 MW offshore wind energy projects. ”Our journey is incomplete without offshore wind energy. We will bring bids for 1,000 MW in Gujarat and after that 1,000 MW in Tamil Nadu,” Singh said at Clean Energy Ministerial Meeting here.

The minister urged international investors to come forward and invest in offshore wind tenders. He also informed about India’s plan to invite bids for a nine-gigawatt electrolyzer manufacturing capacity to boost green hydrogen in the country.

The minister urged the international community to create a fund to finance storage and clean energy projects. India’s present clean energy capacity is at 160 GW, and it could have been 10 to 15 GW more if there had not been the pandemic, the minister stated.

About the coal shortage at power plants, he stated that India is capable of handling the coal stock situation.

