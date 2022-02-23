India must increase clean energy output at affordable prices: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani. India has the potential to become a global power in clean energy production and is on the right track to do so, according to Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries

"I have no doubt that India will emerge as the global energy leader," he said. Mukesh Ambani was speaking to Raghunath Mashelkar at The Asia Economic Dialogue and stressed the importance of green energy in building a sustainable future in a fireside chat.

What is the need of the hour? India must increase clean energy output at affordable prices, according to Ambani.

"India must increase energy output at affordable prices. India must increase the share of green and clean energy," he said.

The potential is immense and Ambani said he had belief in the Indian entrepreneurial spirit.

"India can export green energy (subsequently). We are positive and looking forward to policy support from the government," Ambani said.

Business-wise, financing options have increased and the Indian renewable market is attracting investments.

"We have assured financing options... India is one of the most attractive opportunities for renewable investment"

Ambani praised the government's push for clean energy too.

"The government is proactive in promoting green energy... India’s progress Is unstoppable," said Ambani.

The Reliance chief also noted that India's cultural lifestyle was eco friendly and that was a major positive.

"Indians are known for having the most sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle. An average Indian's carbon emissions are less than half of the world average," Ambani noted.