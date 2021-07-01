India eyes higher PLF from coal power plants, revival of gas based power plants: Sources

With the energy transition being witnessed the world over, India is not planning to add more coal-based power plants. The government now plans to increase the plant load factor (PLF) of existing coal-based power projects and revival of the gas-based plants.

“We are not going to add any coal-based power plants to increase capacities. Instead, we are looking to increase the PLF of existing power plants based on coal. Last year PLF was around 53 percent, there is still so much left to achieve. In addition to PLF increase, we are also looking to revive the gas based power plants considering increase in energy from renewable sources. A joint working task force will be formed to look into a possible model for supply and distribution of gas and it is very clear that a power plant will have to buy gas at market-determined price and there will be no subsidy. The other thing that we will work on is assured procurement of gas-based power by the states, it will be crucial to revive the plants” said an official of the Power Ministry.

In a bid to revive the gas base plants, the government had brought in a scheme to import and auction re-gassified Liquified Natural Gas with financial support in 2015 but it ended in 2017, as states withdrew from it.

“The revival of gas-based power plants has been in the making every now and then in India. This particular segment can only revive when there is a demand for gas-based power. The focus has now completely shifted to renewables with the kind of tariff it comes with” said a top company official which generates power from coal as well as gas.

India currently has about 24,000 MW gas-based power plant capacity, of which almost 50 percent is stranded and the rest is operating on 20-30 percent PLF only. India currently has about 2 lakh MW installed power generation capacity based on coal.