Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi has said the Narendra Modi government aims self-sufficiency in the coal sector by 2024 and the changes in the coal mining policy have been effected to achieve the same.

The government has been trying to open up the sector to players outside steel and power as well as remove end-use restrictions.

The minister said that the government's efforts are likely to create an efficient energy market and bring in more competition as well as reduce coal imports.

In 2018, the government allowed commercial mining by private entities and set a mining target of 1.5 billion tonnes by 2020. Out of this, 1 billion tonnes was set to be from Coal India, while 500 million tonnes was to be from non-Coal India entities. This target has now been revised to 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24, Joshi stated.

The minister also stressed upon the safety of workers in the coal mining sector and has stressed on coal companies to achieve a zero mortality rate by FY 2023-24.