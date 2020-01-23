#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
In major shift, Adani says it will spend 70% of capex for energy vertical into clean energy

Updated : January 23, 2020 11:40 AM IST

In a Linkedin post, the Adani Group chairman said the age of renewable energy has dawned upon the world faster than most could have anticipated.
In 2019, the Adani Group was ranked as the sixth largest solar player globally.
The Adani Group is also expanding its 1.3GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Mundra and raise its capacity to 3.5GW.
