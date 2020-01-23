Energy
In major shift, Adani says it will spend 70% of capex for energy vertical into clean energy
Updated : January 23, 2020 11:40 AM IST
In a Linkedin post, the Adani Group chairman said the age of renewable energy has dawned upon the world faster than most could have anticipated.
In 2019, the Adani Group was ranked as the sixth largest solar player globally.
The Adani Group is also expanding its 1.3GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Mundra and raise its capacity to 3.5GW.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more