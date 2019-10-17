Energy
IL&FS completes wind power units sale to Orix for RS 4,800 crore
Updated : October 17, 2019 11:57 PM IST
With this, Orix, which previously owned 49 percent in each of these seven projects, now has 100 percent ownership, the company said in a statement.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more