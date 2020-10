The country’s largest Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) distribution company Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Saturday announced a major cut in the selling prices of CNG and Piped Natural Gas (PNG).

This company has decreased the consumer prices of CNG in Delhi by Rs 1.53 per kg to Rs 42.70 per kg and for Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad by Rs 1.70 per kg to Rs 48.38 per kg. The new consumer price would be effective from 6:00 am on October 4, 2020.

The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar would be Rs 56.55 per kg, in Karnal and Kaithal would be Rs 50.68 per kg, in Rewari and Gurugram would be Rs 53.40 per kg and in district Kanpur would be Rs 59.80 per kg.

Along with the automobile segment, the benefit of reduction in gas prices has been extended to the household segment also, the company said.

IGL has also announced a cut in its domestic PNG prices with effect from October 4, 2020 across all cities. The consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi has been decreased by Rs 1.05 per scm to Rs 27.50 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 27.45 per scm, which has gone down by Re 1 per scm.

In Karnal and Rewari, the applicable price of domestic PNG would now be Rs 27.55 per scm, which has been reduced by Rs 1.05 per scm. The revised PNG price in Gurugram would be Rs 28.20 per scm, and in Muzzafarnagar would be Rs 32.75 per scm, the company statement added.

IGL is supplying PNG to around 9.5 lakh households in Delhi and around 5 lakh households in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Muzzafarnagar, Karnal and Rewari.

The move comes after the government earlier this week reduced price of domestic natural gas for the second half of the financial year 2020-21 by 25.1 percent to $1.79 per MMBTU as against the earlier price of $2.39 per MMBTU. The ceiling price for deepwater natural gas has been set at $4.06 per MMBTU for the period starting October 1 until March 31, which was earlier at $5.61 per MMBTU.

Also Read: Domestic gas price cut by 25%, negative for ONGC, OIL; positive for end users

“The revision in retail prices of CNG & PNG have been effected after taking into account the overall impact on the cost as a result of the reduction in prices of domestically produced natural gas notified by the government,” IGL said.