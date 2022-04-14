The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi NCR by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per kg from Thursday. This is the 11th hike since March taking the total rise to Rs 15.6.

For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per kg.

Also, piped natural gas (PNG) prices have been raised by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday. According to IGL , PNG will cost Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, it will cost Rs 44.06 per SCM.

Here is the domestic PNG retail price in Delhi NCR (w.e.f April 14, 2022)

NCT of Delhi: Rs 45.46 per SCM

Ghaziabad, Noida &Greater Noida: Rs 45.96 per SCM

Karnal and Rewari: Rs 44.67 per SCM

Gurugram: Rs 44.06 per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli: Rs 49.47 per SCM

City gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October 2021 when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies worldover recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced slowdown. Prices rose by Rs 8.74 per kg in the last three months of 2021, and from January there was a steady increase of about 50 paise a kg almost every week.

The rates have gone up after the government more than doubled the price of natural gas to USD 6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1. Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.

The increase in CNG prices follows Rs 10 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in 16 days and a Rs 50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates. A record 137-day hiatus in petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22. On the same day, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 949.50 in the national capital. In some places, the LPG price has touched Rs 1,000.

With inputs from PTI