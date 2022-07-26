Indian Energy Exchange not worried about competition, says CMD SN Goel

“We are working in a competitive environment, right from 2008. There are two exchanges operating from 2008. Now the third exchange has started operation from July 6, 2022. So, instead of two now, there are three exchanges. So I don't think competition is a big issue,” SN Goel, CMD of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said.

A new power exchange promoted by PTC India, Bombay Stock Exchange and ICICI Bank started operations from July 6 in a market ruled by the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

Considering IEX posted a weak set of numbers recently, the market is worried if the margin will sustain also because of a new player — Hindustan Power Exchange — coming in. But SN Goel, the chairman and managing director of IEX, told CNBC-TV18 during an interview that the exchange has been working in a competitive environment right from 2008, and still has a monopoly.

“Two exchanges operating since 2008. Now, the third has started operation. So, instead of two, there are three exchanges. I don't think competition is a big issue. Looking at the past 20-day data, IEX is still maintaining a market share of almost about 88 percent,” he said.

Goel said IEX has maintained a market share of 90 percent plus in the past, and in the future also it would be able to maintain this. He said he got this confidence from the kind of product portfolio and the kind of participation on the platform, which he called IEX's USP. "Liquidity is a big plus point in our favour,” he added.

“Looking at the different products we have launched on the exchange platform, I don't think that competition is going to be an issue,” he said.

IEX's first quarter earnings have been below estimates on all fronts. Revenue growth was tepid at 7 percent at a time when power demand in the country increased by 17 percent.

Here is a look at the company's financials:

The company said high global coal and gas prices impacted the electricity sell quantum.

The CMD said that since power demand was unprecedented this time, and there was a coal shortage in the country, the government decided to first supply coal to PPA-based plants, and coal availability with the merchant plants reduced significantly.

"Also, e-auction coal prices increased almost four times, and clearing prices on the exchange increased by almost two to two-and-a-half times. So, because of all that, the clearing volume was only about 10 percent more," Goel said.

But he underlined that even under all these challenging conditions, if IEX achieved 10-11 percent growth (in electricity volumes traded, YoY), it was a job well done.

A day after the company posted its results, IEX stock was down almost 3 percent on BSE at 2.30 pm. The stock has been down 7.70 percent in the last week and 11.89 percent in the past month.

