HPCL chairman says petrol, diesel prices to rise if crude price stays high

Updated : September 16, 2019 02:24 PM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has said that price of petrol and diesel at retail outlets might go up if the price of crude stays at current levels.
Indian fuel marketing companies fix the price of petrol and diesel at retail outlets based on an average of last 15 days of benchmark price of petrol and diesel in the Middle East.
MK Surana, chairman of HPCL said that a continued high crude price is not sustainable.
