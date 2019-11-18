Energy
How Supreme Court's Essar Steel verdict could offer relief to struggling power firms
Updated : November 18, 2019 12:47 PM IST
The decline in power generation for three consecutive months coupled with record low plant load factor (PLF) at sub 50 percent level underscores the weakness in power demand.
Despite several efforts from the government such as opening of letter of credits etc, the health of distribution companies continues to plummet while their outstanding dues continue to mount.
However, the problems of power sector may be closer to a resolution following the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in the Essar Steel case.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more