How renewable energy startups are helping Indian farmers fight climate change

As the world grapples with the harmful effects of global warming and climate crisis, clean energy startups have been working to minimise emissions and save energy, using efficient energy-saving measures by directly helping farmers.

Here are a few leading startups in the clean energy sector in India which are helping farmers with new alternatives for power consumption.

Solnce Technologies

A government-recognised renewable energy startup, Solnce Technologies introduced a new design for solar-powered desalination plants to provide clean drinking water to communities living on the coast of Gujarat. The startup has won UNDP’s Innovations award for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and it is certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration (NABL). The company’s plant has been able to provide 1,500 litres of sea water to drinking standards every day.

AgriVijay

The Maharashtra-based startup AgriVijay is empowering farmers by providing them easy access to renewable energy solutions for many of their needs. An initiative of NITI Aayog, the Baramati, Maharashtra-based company is looking to help other renewable energy companies and startups to reach farmers more easily.

Thinkraw

Integrating information systems and renewable energy, Thinkraw is helping farmers increase their production and savings across India. Their product, Krishi Dhanu, uses solar energy to automatically dispense and distribute soil fertiliser among crop fields. Another product, Dhivra Mitra, is a solar-powered aeration device that improves levels of dissolved oxygen in ponds for better fish growth.

Exalta India

Looking to create more devices directly powered by solar energy, Exalta developed India’s first solar-based direct current (DC) air-conditioner. Incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, the startup’s AC operates on 2KW of solar power. The company has distributed its ACs across several remote areas.