Petrol and diesel prices remain stable on Tuesday, a day after crude oil rates slumped below the $30 mark to touch lowest levels since January 2016. In Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 69.59 per litre, while diesel was available at Rs 62.29 per litre on Tuesday. Considering the recent hike on the special excise duty, it's important to understand how taxes are levied on these fuel rates.

On Saturday, the special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre ( from Rs 6 per litre) and to Rs 4 a litre from Rs 2 per litre (hike of Rs 2 per litre) in case of diesel. Additionally, road cess was raised by Re 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10. As per the officials, the hike will not result in an increase in fuel prices as most of it will be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have been necessitated because of the plunge in international oil prices.

Here’s a break-up of all the taxes that an individual pays on petrol and diesel:

According to Indian Oil, one of the country’s largest retailers, the base price of petrol for Tuesday was Rs 27.96 per litre. After adding freight of Rs 0.32 per litre, the rate comes to Rs 28.28 per litre. This is the price charged to dealers and is excluded from the excise duty and the value added tax (VAT).

After adding the excise duty and dealer commission of Rs 22.98 and Rs 3.54 per litre respectively, the price comes to Rs 54.8. On this, VAT - which is Rs 14.79 per litre - is added. This includes VAT on dealer commission. After adding these components, the final selling price came at Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi.