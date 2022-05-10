Holcim India units sale: FEMA regulations may put a spanner in Ambuja Cement, ACC deal

Since Holcim is a foreign entity and listed in India through Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd, the FEMA guidelines limit the repatriation amount by the foreign promoter. Also, if the Holcim deal touches Rs 70,000 crore, including the open offer, the FEMA guidelines kick in and that will put a spanner in terms of the price war by the contenders.

After Holcim Group started negotiations with three Indian contenders for the potential sale of businesses in India including Ambuja Cements Ltd, sources said the deal value may be capped by the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations.

Since Holcim is a foreign entity and listed in India through Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd, the FEMA guidelines limit the repatriation amount by the foreign promoter. Also, if the Holcim deal touches Rs 70,000 crore, including the open offer, the FEMA guidelines kick in and that will put a spanner in terms of the price war by the contenders.

Earlier, the JSW Group had made a $7 billion bid for Holcim's India businesses. Holderind Investments (Holcim) has two listed arms, Ambuja Cement and ACC, in India -- a market it entered 17 years ago.

The move by Holcim Group -- the world’s largest cement maker -- appears to be part of its global strategy to focus on core markets and shift towards a greener future. Holcim is a Switzerland-based building materials conglomerate. It holds a 63.2 percent stake in Ambuja and 4.5 percent in ACC. Ambuja also has a 50.1 percent stake in ACC.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar for more details