Here’s how to get a solar panel installed in India

By virtue of being a tropical nation, India receives sunlight for up to 300 days every year. Given the immense potential, India has recorded an impressive adoption rate of solar power by the commercial, residential and industrial sectors.

While there are different ways of harnessing solar energy , rooftop solar panels remain the most popular due to their reasonable installation cost and other cost-saving benefits. These solar panels are an assembly of photovoltaic cells (solar cells), an inverter, AC/DC switches and electrical conduit. They capture the rays of the sun and convert them into electrical energy.

However, several people shy away from getting solar panels as they aren't familiar with the installation process. So, here's all you need to get a solar panel installed at your factory, office, or home.

Roof conditions:

Ideally, solar panels come with a service life of 20-25 years but they would not last for their full-service life if your roof is old or damaged. Therefore, it is advised to get the roof repaired before getting the system installed. Not to forget, there should be enough space on the roof to support the solar panel.

The roof area should be open so that the panels can capture maximum sunlight. Experts say a north-facing roof slope is preferable for rooftop solar panel installations as in such conditions, maximum electricity is generated and rainwater and debris do not settle on the panel.

It is also important to get the roof evaluated to assess the amount of weight it can hold without suffering damage. Solar panels increase the weight on the roof and therefore, to avoid any dangerous situation, one should go for a solar panel that is in tune with the weight capacity the roof can handle.

Being aware of consumption: Every building has a different energy requirement depending on the appliances, gadgets, and machinery used. So, it is better to analyse the needs of your building before getting a rooftop solar panel installed. A solar panel usually consists of 36 to 72 PV cells and each cell provides approximately 0.5 V of power.

Monocrystalline or polycrystalline: Solar panels come in two kinds -- monocrystalline or polycrystalline. While a monocrystalline solar panel is made of a single crystal of silicon, a polycrystalline solar panel is made of multiple crystals of silicon. In most cases, monocrystalline solar panels are more efficient as the electrons inside a cell are free to move in these. However, the efficiency may vary depending upon the make and model of the solar panel.

Check warranty: As mentioned earlier, most solar panels come with 25 years of life. So, the warranty period usually offered with solar panels goes something like this -- 10 years on the product; 5 to 10 years on the inverter, 15 years for providing 90 percent of its peak energy output, and 25 years for providing 80 percent of its peak energy output. Meanwhile, the installation is covered by a warranty of 2-10 years which takes care of repairs and replacement of defective parts within the period. While buying solar panels, always ask for warranty certificates so you don't miss out on these benefits.

Installation cost: Typically, the cost of getting a solar panel installed on a building ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 6,00,000, depending upon the type of installation, equipment, and solar panels. The cost may shoot up in case of large installations. For residential usage, mid-range solar panels work well. However, needs and the budget should be kept in mind before making a selection.

The upfront cost of getting a rooftop solar panel installed may seem large but given the money it saves in the long run by cutting down on electricity bills, it is worth the expense. Needless to mention, it is a clean source of energy that reduces carbon footprint.