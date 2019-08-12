Here's everything you should know about Saudi Aramco, which is buying 20% of RIL's oil business

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced a deal with Saudi Aramco, terming it India's largest foreign direct investment till date. As part of the deal, Saudi Aramco will acquire a 20 percent stake in RIL's oil-to-chemicals (OTC) or refining and petrochemicals business, at an enterprise value of $75 billion.

The partnership will cover all of Reliance's refining and petrochemicals assets, Ambani said. "This signifies perfect synergy between the world's largest oil producer and the world's largest integrated refinery and petrochemicals complex," he added.

Here are some vital things to know about Saudi Aramco:

Worldâ€™s Most Profitable Company

Saudi Aramco has reported a 12 percent slide in profit in its first-half results statement, but it still makes more money than other company in the world. It reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.

In comparison, tech giant Apple made a profit of $31.5 billion in the first six months of its financial year.

Aramco's total revenues stood at $163.88 billion in the first half of this year, down from $167.68 billion a year earlier, on lower oil prices and reduced production.

Saudi Aramco said the fall in oil prices was a key reason for why net income has dropped 4 percent, to $46.9 billion.

Worldâ€™s Top Oil Producer

Saudi Arabia's state oil producer is the biggest oil producer in the world.Â The company said it produced 10 million barrels of crude oil per day on average. It says it deliver "near 100 percent delivery on our customers' requirements for oil and refined products".

The flipside of the dependence on oil is that volatility could impact top line. The company has attributed its drop profit to lower oil prices.

A Secretive Company

The state-owned oil company is unusually secretive for a company of its size and the business it deals in.

Monday will be the first occasion it will hold its first-ever earnings call and that move is driven mainly because it is planning a huge initial public offering.Saudi Aramco shared its earnings publicly for the first time only in April.

It reported $111 billion in annual net income for 2018 on revenue of $356 billion. Investors and analysts have lamented the lack of transparency over the size of Saudi Aramcoâ€™s energy reserves.

Huge IPO In The Works

The company is planning to launch an initial public offering (IPO) by 2020-2021 which is the centrepiece of Saudi Arabia's economic transformation drive to attract foreign investment and diversify away from oil.

Work on the IPO was halted in 2018 when Aramco shifted its attention to the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.After being independently audited, Saudi Arabia's vast energy reserves have been shown to total 268.5 billion barrels.

Aramco is expanding in refining at home as well as in new markets, particularly in Asia. It plans to raise its refining capacity - inside Saudi Arabia and abroad - to 8-10 million barrels per day, from around 5 million bpd now.