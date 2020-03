The oil and gas sector has seen massive wealth destruction in 2020 so far, specifically the upstream companies like ONGC and OIL, which are producers of crude.

That is because every $1/bbl decline in crude prices impacts the earnings per share (EPS) of these companies by approximately 3 percent. For ONGC, the (EPS) impact works out to roughly Rs 0.65 and for OIL it is Rs 0.75. Additionally, the sharp decline in gas prices will also impact the EPS—14 percent for ONGC and 16 percent for OIL.

For GAIL, the decline in crude prices is negative as it would impact the LPG sales and gas trading business. GAIL has a 5.8 mt US LNG contract for which the cost is linked to Henry Hub, the pipeline serving as the pricing point for natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

However, GAIL's sales are linked to crude prices, and the breakeven is at a crude price of $50/bbl. Hence, at current levels, the company will be making a loss. In the LPG segment, the decline in crude prices by around $15/bbl could impact LPG prices by $150-200/t.

Decline in crude prices is not great news for city gas distribution companies as well. Lower crude prices would result in lower fuel prices as well. Compressed natural gas is currently at 31-51 percent discount to petrol and diesel in Mumbai. The discount is even higher in Delhi at 39-54 percent. But this could gap could narrow as retail fuel prices fall. After considering the convenience factor as well, many vehicle owners may defer converting to CNG.