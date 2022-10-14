Hardeep Singh Puri says people should question states that did not pass on reduced excise duties

By Sangam Singh

Mini Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that the price of petroleum products has increased by 43 percent in the US and 46 percent in Canada whereas India has witnessed only 2 percent marginal increase.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said the price of petroleum products had increased by 43 percent in the US and 46 percent in Canada. In contrast, India witnessed only a marginal increase of 2 percent.

The world is under fire due to high energy prices now, he minister said. "The Centre has reduced excise duty twice, but some states have not done it and people should ask these governments the reason behind this," he added.

Puri said India would purchase oil from wherever it has to.

"We have no compunctions on that. The truth is, nobody even told us not to purchase it... Am I responsible to my consumers, or is another country's government responsible to my consumers?" he said.

Puri was referring to his government's decision to purchase cheap oil from Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine war.