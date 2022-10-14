    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Hardeep Singh Puri says people should question states that did not pass on reduced excise duties

    Hardeep Singh Puri says people should question states that did not pass on reduced excise duties

    Hardeep Singh Puri says people should question states that did not pass on reduced excise duties
    By Sangam Singh

    Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that the price of petroleum products has increased by 43 percent in the US and 46 percent in Canada whereas India has witnessed only 2 percent marginal increase. 

    Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said the price of petroleum products had increased by 43 percent in the US and 46 percent in Canada. In contrast, India witnessed only a marginal increase of 2 percent. 
    The world is under fire due to high energy prices now, he minister said. "The Centre has reduced excise duty twice, but some states have not done it and people should ask these governments the reason behind this," he added.
    Puri said India would purchase oil from wherever it has to.
    "We have no compunctions on that. The truth is, nobody even told us not to purchase it... Am I responsible to my consumers, or is another country's government responsible to my consumers?" he said.
    Puri was referring to his government's decision to purchase cheap oil from Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine war.
    "Look at import statistics, Saudi has been the largest supplier, but we need to take our decisions, and we won't hesitate, and we have many sources to diversify," he said. 
    Also Read: Explainer: Why petrol and diesel prices are not declining despite fall in global crude prices
