Half of 54 private sector thermal power plants grappling for coal stocks

Coal stock at 81 out of 150 thermal power plants in India is at critical levels as per data from the Central Electricity Authority, the All India Power Engineer Federation (AIPEF) said.

The situation is no better at private sector thermal power plants. As many as 28 of 54 private sector thermal power plants have critical levels of the black gold, the AIPEF said, adding that the coal inventory held by the Indian power plants remains tight at nine days.

On Monday, the AIPEF had reported that the power crisis was likely to worsen in the near term. It said 12 states could face an energy crisis due to low coal stocks as domestic power demand had hit a 38-year high in the first fortnight of April 2022.

On Wednesday, the AIPEF said that Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and UP could be the worst affected states in northern India. The other states facing a coal crisis include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

At present, only 412 rakes are available as against the daily requirement of 453 rakes, the AIPEF said.​

The AIPEF on Monday said it had urged the government to take immediate steps by resolving the depleting coal stocks in thermal power plants across the country.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday, PK Das, Additional Chief Secretary-Power, Haryana, said coal shortage cannot be singularly blamed for the present power crunch.

"The supply situation is about 14.50 crore units per day and we are only making a cut of about 3 to 4 percent. So the extent of a power cut is not that much if you look at absolute numbers. This is not because of the coal inventory. We have some short-term power purchases, which are kicking in very shortly; I think it will be taken care of," he said.

Meanwhile, Sabyasachi Majumdar, senior vice-president and group head, ICRA, on Tuesday highlighted that power shortages could be to the tune of 3-4 percent in 10-12 states. He said the western and southern parts of the country could experience power shortages.

He also said the industrial segment could experience supply-side challenges. "What is worrisome is that we are also seeing some power cuts for the industrial consumer this time," he said, adding that industrial consumers are impacted across several states, southern and western parts of the country.

G Kumar Naik, Karnataka's Additional Chief Secretary (Energy), on Tuesday said the state had coal stock enough for two days . "We have two days of coal supplies in our thermal plans. We are leading a hand-to-mouth existence, but our dependence on coal is low compared to other states," he said.

While Maharashtra energy minister,Dr Nitin Raut on Tuesday said, "There's no load shedding in Maharashtra. Power cuts are happening because of maintenance purposes."

He also spoke said issues at the 4,000 MW coal-based Mundra power plant have been resolved, and the Maharashtra government had agreed to Tata Power's tariff demands.

Tata Power’s subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power (CGPL), had been seeking a pass-through of higher coal prices.

"As per the contract, the tariff was supposed to be over Rs 3/unit. Tata power asked for over Rs 5/unit. Maharashtra cabinet has agreed to this demand of tariff hike by Tata Power," he said.