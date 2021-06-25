Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • energy>
    • Green Hydrogen Push: Dollar-linked contracts and PLI on the anvil

    Green Hydrogen Push: Dollar-linked contracts and PLI on the anvil

    Profile image
    By Anshu Sharma | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is in discussion with stakeholders to shape the National Hydrogen Energy Mission. The mission aims to use hydrogen as an energy source for a cleaner alternative fuel option. The government is looking to bring dollar-linked contracts and production linked incentives to make investment in this sector attractive.

    Green Hydrogen Push: Dollar-linked contracts and PLI on the anvil
    (Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
    Tags
    Next Article

    See good traction in power demand, price fluctuations in shorter-end of market: PTC India

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.25 52.10 4.68
    Axis Bank761.35 22.20 3.00
    SBI428.80 11.60 2.78
    ICICI Bank649.00 14.95 2.36
    Hindalco375.90 6.85 1.86
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.00 51.75 4.65
    Axis Bank761.35 22.30 3.02
    SBI428.75 11.65 2.79
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.85 2.34
    Maruti Suzuki7,643.70 114.10 1.52
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.25 52.10
    Axis Bank761.35 22.20
    SBI428.80 11.60
    ICICI Bank649.00 14.95
    Hindalco375.90 6.85
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.00 51.75
    Axis Bank761.35 22.30
    SBI428.75 11.65
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.85
    Maruti Suzuki7,643.70 114.10

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20000.04000.05
    Euro-Rupee88.58100.08400.09
    Pound-Rupee103.1830-0.0900-0.09
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66980.00100.15
    View More