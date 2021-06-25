Green Hydrogen Push: Dollar-linked contracts and PLI on the anvil

(Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is in discussion with stakeholders to shape the National Hydrogen Energy Mission. The mission aims to use hydrogen as an energy source for a cleaner alternative fuel option. The government is looking to bring dollar-linked contracts and production linked incentives to make investment in this sector attractive.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,165.25
|52.10
|4.68
|Axis Bank
|761.35
|22.20
|3.00
|SBI
|428.80
|11.60
|2.78
|ICICI Bank
|649.00
|14.95
|2.36
|Hindalco
|375.90
|6.85
|1.86
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2000
|0.0400
|0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5810
|0.0840
|0.09
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1830
|-0.0900
|-0.09
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6698
|0.0010
|0.15