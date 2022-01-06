Green Energy Corridor Phase 2 project worth Rs 12,000 crore gets Cabinet nod

In a push for green energy, the second phase of the Green Energy Corridor has received approval from the Cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Thursday.

Thakur said the Centre will provide assistance at 33 percent of the cost of the project, which aims to facilitate grid integration and power evacuation of approximately 20GW of renewable energy projects in seven states over a period of five years.

The project worth Rs 12,031 crore will add about 10,750 circuit km of transmission lines and increase the capacity of substations to about 27,500 mega volts-amperes.

The seven states covered under the project include Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

The scheme will help to achieve the target of 450 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2030. Moreover, the green corridor will contribute to the long-term energy security of the country and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing carbon footprint, the minister said.

The remark is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, where he said India has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 to tackle climate change.

The green energy corridor project shall also generate direct and indirect employment.

This scheme is in addition to GEC-Phase-I which is already under implementation in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu for grid integration and power evacuation of approximately 24 GW of RE power and is expected to be completed by 2022.

The scheme is for the addition of 9700 km of transmission lines and 22600 MVA capacity of substations having estimated cost of transmission projects of Rs. 10,141.68 crore with Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of Rs 4056.67 crore, the government said in a statement.

Speaking about the first phase of the project, the Information and Broadcasting minister said, "The Rs 10,142 crore phase I has seen 80 percent of work being completed."

Meanwhile, earlier on December 30, 2021, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said India has already achieved its target of generating 40 percent of the total installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources. The target was due to be accompanied by 2030.