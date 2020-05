In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated that the timing for the strategic divestment of government’s entire stake in Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) BPCL will depend on market conditions.

The government has proposed a strategic sale of its 52.98 percent stake in BPCL with management control to a strategic buyer except for BPCL’s stake in Numaligarh refinery in Assam. The last date for submission of expression of interest for BPCL’s strategic sale is June 13, 2020.

“Let me categorically assure investors and stakeholders, recently Finance minister on her package announcement has categorically come out with a new policy approach on PSUs. For BPCL we have taken a decision prior to COVID-19 situation and we are very firm on our decision. We are going to have a more professional approach to BPCL disinvestment," said Dharmendra Pradhan.

The minister added, "One thing remains, when and how it will be done because it is a market-related decision, we need to have a good hand to take care of BPCL. DIPAM will take an appropriate decision as to when the trigger has to be pressed. the decision to divest BPCL is very much on."