Govt to invest $60 billion in gas infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Updated : October 13, 2019 08:01 PM IST
India is investing over $60 billion in developing natural supply and distribution infrastructure as it chases the target of more than doubling the share of natural gas in its energy base to 15 percent by 2030, Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday.
Stating that the government has laid emphasis on developing a gas-based economy, he said natural gas is gradually becoming a bridging fuel for low carbon economy in India.
The government is giving special impetus to develop gas infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country connecting north to south and east to west parts of India, he said.
