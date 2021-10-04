Govt to increase coal dispatches; expects FY22 consumption to reach 700 million tonne

Coal shortage in India is quite severe, a lot of coal-based projects now have power or coal left only worth three to seven days of their total requirement.

On October 1, coal-based power plants had coal stock of less than three days and electricity supply was at 3820 million units and on September 30, as many as 104 coal-based power plants had coal stock for just seven days and this is for 1.26 lakh megawatt capacities.

The coal crisis had hit around the end of August and early September, on account of low stock at Coal India’s various subsidiaries, where production and supply was hit on account of unprecedented rains in many coal bearing areas.

Now, the Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Power and Railway Ministry have swung into action to provide increased coal dispatch to exceed the daily consumption. The government has decided to supply as per actual requirements and not restrict on annual contracted quantity for the power plants.

With festivities around the corner and manufacturing having picked up post-second wave of COVID, power demand is expected to stay at present levels.

The Coal Ministry has decided to penalise plants, which do not maintain mandatory coal stocks, which is at least 15 days of stock. Non-maintenance of stock will lead to lower priority on coal dispatched from Coal India . Also, power generating companies that do not clear dues in time will be on a low priority.