Govt says no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol, diesel
Updated : December 02, 2019 01:25 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that there is no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel.
Sitharaman also said the rates have to be decided by the GST Council.
After three consecutive days of increase in the price of petrol, there was no change in its price on Monday.
