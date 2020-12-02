Business Govt receives 3 bids for BPCL: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Updated : December 02, 2020 02:59 PM IST Vedanta’s interest in BPCL stems from its USD 8.67 billion acquisition of oil producer Cairn India nearly a decade back. BPCL will give the buyer ownership to 15.33 percent of India’s oil refining capacity and 22 percent of the fuel marketing share. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.