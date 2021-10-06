Govt prepared to provide electricity as per commitment, says power minister RK Singh

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Anshu Sharma, Singh said the coal production has seen some pick-up in the last few days and the coal crunch is easing.

The Narendra Modi government is prepared to provide electricity as per commitment, union power minister RK Singh said on Wednesday.

The minister said the production is scheduled to begin in some mines and the ministry had a meeting with the minister of environment and forests, about clearances that are pending.

He said there is a committee that is already working in conjunction with the ministry of petroleum as to how we can bring the prices down, but the key factor is that the international price of gas is high.

