Govt orders power companies to increase supply to Delhi

Power ministry on Tuesday said it has issued directions to the country's largest electricity producer state-run NTPC Ltd and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to supply as much power as available to the national capital Delhi due to a potential shortage.

The move comes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned of a power crisis in the capital due to a coal shortage, which has already triggered electricity cuts in some of the eastern and northern states.

This will ensure that distribution companies of Delhi will get as much as power as requisitioned by them as per their demand.

"NTPC and DVC may offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi DISCOMS as per their allocations made to them under respective PPAs, from their coal-based power stations. Both NTPC and DVC have committed to provide as much electricity to Delhi as demanded by DISCOMs of Delhi, the ministry said in a statement.

"The gas available from all sources including SPOT, LT-RLNG etc will be included while offering the DC to Delhi DISCOMs."

The ministry has also issued guidelines regarding utilisation of unallocated power on Monday to meet the increased demand from the coal-based power generation.

Under these guidelines, the states have been requested to use the unallocated power to the consumers; and in case of surplus power, the states are requested to intimate so that the surplus amount could be reallocated to other needy states.

Further, if any state is found selling power on exchange and not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power could be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other states, which are in need.