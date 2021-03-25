  • SENSEX
Govt offers 67 coal mines for 2nd tranche of commercial auction, brings in rolling process of auction

The coal ministry today announced the second round of commercial coal auction which will offer 67 coal mines
The ministry has also decided to bring in the rolling auction process.
The government is of the view that with rapid energy transition and growth of renewable energy sources this is time to utilise India’s large coal reserves.
Published : March 25, 2021 03:49 PM IST

