Govt mulling premium on petrol, diesel prices on BS-VI switchover

Updated : December 22, 2019 04:43 PM IST

Public and private sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) have appealed to petroleum ministry to support a plan to raise consumer prices of auto fuels to help them recover a portion of investments made in upgrading their refineries to produce BS Stage-VI fuel.
If this proposal is accepted by the government, retail prices of petrol and diesel would come at a premium of about Rs 0.80 a litre and Rs 1.50 a litre, respectively for the next five years much to the discomfort of consumers.
Govt mulling premium on petrol, diesel prices on BS-VI switchover
