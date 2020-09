With a target to privatise Union territories’ electricity distribution companies (discoms) by January 2021, the Minister of Power has released guidelines for draft Standard Bidding Document (SBD). The draft SBD is a guidance for the selection of bidders for majority shares in discoms.

The ministry has sought stakeholders’ comments by October 5, 2020. With stakeholders’ comments and further discussion, the ministry intends to encourage and support participation in the discom business, said the draft.

“The successor entity shall be provided with a clean balance sheet free of accumulated losses/ unserviceable liabilities. Wherever required, the concerned State/ UT Government may provide suitable transition support to the successor entity for a specified period of say 5 or 7 years” mentions the draft SBD.

The guidelines will provide a format for all the states looking to privatise their discoms via competitive bidding. The draft proposes that states can opt for 100 percent equity sale to an investor for urban populated areas, with no or limited subsidy on retail electricity tariff.

For the discoms in the urban-rural mixed populations, the state may look at a 26 percent shareholding and 74 percent for the private investor. It is also expected to continue the need for subsidy on the retail tariffs of electricity for its consumers.

If the state government decides to privatise discom completely, the power purchase agreement (PPA) may be transferred to the successful bidder, whereas the state decides to retain a 26 percent stake in the discom, the state will have to retain the PPAs for a specific period.

The Draft also proposes the transfer of existing assets other than land to be transferred to the highest bidder where the rates can be determined by the state electricity regulators.