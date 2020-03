The government has increased the special excise duty on petrol and diesel by a Rs 2 per litre and road cess by Re 1. The hike comes into effect on March 14.

The decision will help the government mop up additional money, as it battles weak revenues and an already-slow economy, which is likely to be hit further by the coronavirus outbreak.

The additional revenue inflow is seen at around Rs 2,000 crore.

Still, prices of petrol and diesel fell marginally today, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) likely chose to absorb the hike, and lower prices even beyond it.

Petrol in Delhi today stood at Rs 69.87 per litre while diesel is costing Rs 62.58 per litre.

The duty hike has been made possible by a collapse in global oil prices because of fears of a coronavirus-induced slowdown.

Petrol and diesel prices have already fallen by more than Rs 6 since January.

"While passing significant benefit to the consumers of the global price reduction in crude over last few months, this calibrated increase in duty rates would provide much-needed resources for infrastructure and other developmental items of expenditure keeping in view the present fiscal position," a government source told CNBC-TV18.