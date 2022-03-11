Govt in wait and watch mode on retail fuel price hike

Crude oil prices have seen a sharp spike post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, since its 14-year high levels of around USD 130 per barrel, crude price has slowly begun descending, and is currently trading around USD 109 per barrel.

According to sources, the government of India is currently in a wait and watch mode with respect to oil prices and is yet to take a decision on retail price hike. This is because some officials in the government view crude price spike as temporary. Government is currently weighing all options in its arsenal and discussions are underway on price hikes as well as excise relief.

The government’s economy panel on Ukraine is monitoring prices of all sensitive commodities, including the crude and energy prices. It is expected that there will be more clarity on the matter in a week's time.

