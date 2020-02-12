Govt hikes LPG price by Rs 144 per cylinder

Barely a day after the poll process in Delhi concluded with the AAP bagging 62 seats, the prices of LPG cylinders were hiked by a steep Rs 144.50 to Rs 858.50 per cylinder on Wednesday.

This was one of the steepest increases in LPG prices in over 5 years.

A non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 858.50 in New Delhi, Rs 896 in Kolkata, Rs 829.50 in Mumbai and Rs 881 in Chennai.